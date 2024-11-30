Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hayward by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 241.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 32.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,857 shares of company stock worth $3,416,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Hayward

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.