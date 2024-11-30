Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,751 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.70%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

