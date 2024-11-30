Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of LendingTree worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE
LendingTree Stock Performance
TREE opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $62.49.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- What are earnings reports?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.