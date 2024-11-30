Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of LendingTree worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TREE opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

