Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals
In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. This represents a 7.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
