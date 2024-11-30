Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,820,000 after buying an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,093,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after purchasing an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

