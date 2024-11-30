Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $605.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $606.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.31. The company has a market capitalization of $522.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

