Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,554 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Radian Group worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Radian Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

