Electroneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $709,321.25 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.99 million and approximately $709,321.25 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000521 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.