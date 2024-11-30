Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 246,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

