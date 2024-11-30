Encompass More Asset Management Buys Shares of 11,054 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

