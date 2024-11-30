Encompass More Asset Management Invests $442,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 4,903.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 24.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XBOC opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

