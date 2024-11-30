Encompass More Asset Management Sells 21,577 Shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Encompass More Asset Management lowered its position in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the quarter. Simplify Stable Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Encompass More Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Simplify Stable Income ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,448,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,481 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 259,069 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the period.

Shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

