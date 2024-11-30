Encompass More Asset Management Takes $1.84 Million Position in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 49.23% of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLUD stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Get Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

About Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.