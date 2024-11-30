Energean plc Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Energean Stock Performance
Energean stock remained flat at $13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.
About Energean
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.