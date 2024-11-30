Energean plc Plans Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Energean stock remained flat at $13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

