EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EEIQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

