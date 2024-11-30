EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Update

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ EEIQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
