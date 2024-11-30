Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 30th (AGR, AHPI, ATHX, AUMN, AY, AZPN, BDL, BTX, CJJD, CO)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, November 30th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Avangrid Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.