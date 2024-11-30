Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Home Depot stock opened at $429.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.59 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
