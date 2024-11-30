Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.2 %

FICO opened at $2,382.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,092.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,751.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,070.37 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

