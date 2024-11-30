Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,433,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 130,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

