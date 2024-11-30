EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading 4% Higher – Time to Buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 7,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

EZGO Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.02.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

