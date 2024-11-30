EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading 4% Higher – Time to Buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 7,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
EZGO Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.02.
About EZGO Technologies
EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EZGO Technologies
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.