Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires Shares of 68,816 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 337,372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,510,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

