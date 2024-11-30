Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 58,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

