Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 94.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.03.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.88. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

