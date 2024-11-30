Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 165 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 164.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $111.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

