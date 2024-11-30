Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.