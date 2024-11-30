Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $683,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

