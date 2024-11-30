Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,506 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.