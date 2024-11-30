Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $340.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.90. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.18 and a 52 week high of $342.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

