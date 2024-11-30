Financial Counselors Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

CAG stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.