Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

NVO stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.