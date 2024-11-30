Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 153.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

