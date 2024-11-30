First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTC:FIZN)

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FIZN opened at $56.25 on Friday. First Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

