First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTC:FIZN)

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FIZN opened at $56.25 on Friday. First Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens Bancshares
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.