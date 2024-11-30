First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
FSEA stock remained flat at $9.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.45.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 35.93%.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
