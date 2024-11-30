First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

FSEA stock remained flat at $9.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.45.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

