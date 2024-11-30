First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 2,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FBZ Free Report ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.65% of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

