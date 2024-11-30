First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 521.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

