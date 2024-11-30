Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $933,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

