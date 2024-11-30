Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,017.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,171,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 376.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 68,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

