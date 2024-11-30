Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $37.94 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.