Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 263,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,658,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $215.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

