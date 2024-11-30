Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,533 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of A10 Networks worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

