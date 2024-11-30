Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

