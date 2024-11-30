Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 29th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Graham McLean bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.92 ($22.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,932.00 ($18,137.66). Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

