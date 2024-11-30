Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 176,703 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 411.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,335,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,758,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.