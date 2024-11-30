Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,545 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

