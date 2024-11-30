Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $397,000.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

