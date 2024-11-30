Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $5.86 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 283,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 548,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,035 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,718,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

BILS opened at $99.48 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

