Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

