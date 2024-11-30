Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 244,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

