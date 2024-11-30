Flutter Entertainment plc Files 8-K Regarding Regulatory News Service Announcement

On November 28, 2024, Flutter Entertainment plc submitted an 8-K form to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting on a Regulatory News Service (RNS) Announcement made in London. The announcement detailed the receipt of a notification on Standard Form TR-1 (Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings). This notification was disclosed to meet the disclosure requirements set by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This submission is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory obligations related to major holdings. The RNS Announcement, furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing, aims to provide transparency regarding significant ownership positions within the organization.

The company’s 8-K form also includes details of the financial statements and exhibits associated with the announcement. The exhibit lists the RNS Announcement dated November 28, 2024, which outlines the specific information regarding the major holdings notification received by Flutter Entertainment plc.

This disclosure is an essential part of maintaining regulatory compliance and transparency within the financial markets. Flutter Entertainment plc, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol FLUT, continues to adhere to the necessary reporting standards as dictated by regulatory bodies in the regions within which it operates.

Investors and stakeholders can access further details about the filings and disclosures through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s database or the company’s investor relations website. Flutter Entertainment plc remains committed to upholding regulatory standards and providing accurate and timely information to the market.

This news release signifies the company’s dedication to fulfilling its obligations for full and fair disclosure of material information to shareholders and the public.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

