Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,481,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122,857 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $537,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

